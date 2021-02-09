Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) vs. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Critical Analysis

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 39.50%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 2.69 $80.03 million $0.96 13.99 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.25 $98.74 million $2.01 16.41

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 11.43% 4.89% 0.45% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Boston Private Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. It operates offices in Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

