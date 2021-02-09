Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BYD stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

