Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 10 exploration and development properties with 801 claims covering an area of approximately 6,150 hectares.

