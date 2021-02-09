BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,838. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.