Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 79867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

