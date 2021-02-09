Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 16th (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Bright Lights Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Bright Lights Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.