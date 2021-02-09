Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Brighthouse Financial worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 5,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,169. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

