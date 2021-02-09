Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.