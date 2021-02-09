BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $532.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

