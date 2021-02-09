BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.70 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,226,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $420.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

