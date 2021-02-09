BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

