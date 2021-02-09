BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,286,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $287.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

