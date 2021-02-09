BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 910 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

