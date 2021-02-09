BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

