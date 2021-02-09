Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

