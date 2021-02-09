Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Broadcom worth $505,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

