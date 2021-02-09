Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,795. The company has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

