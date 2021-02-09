Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.