Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $470.57 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The company has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

