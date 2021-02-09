Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO stock opened at $470.57 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The company has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.
In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
