Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce sales of $13.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.64 million and the lowest is $13.10 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,490 shares of company stock worth $19,644,945. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

