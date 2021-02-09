Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $30.30 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $470.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.