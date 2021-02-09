Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $30.30 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $470.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

