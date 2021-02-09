Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.86 Million

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $17.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $18.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.65 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

