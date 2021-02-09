Brokerages Anticipate Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 64,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,386. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

