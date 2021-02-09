Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $8.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,900. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

