Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

