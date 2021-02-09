Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 385%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($8.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.71) to ($6.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

