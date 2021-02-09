Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.50.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

