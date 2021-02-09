Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

USWS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

