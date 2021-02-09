Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.29). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AC Immune by 392.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

