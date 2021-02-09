Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $87.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $273.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $7,444,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $60,886,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

