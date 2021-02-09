Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $133.10 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $537.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $543.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $540.15 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $455,790. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after buying an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

