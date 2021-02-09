Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $436.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.30 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $224.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 361,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

