Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce sales of $781.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $749.40 million. ResMed posted sales of $769.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

