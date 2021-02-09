Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.27. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

