Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Down 5.7%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.71. 1,623,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 652,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

