Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

