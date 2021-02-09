BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. BTU Metals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 43,356 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

