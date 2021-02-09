BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $55.43 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $55.43 million and approximately $109,980.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

