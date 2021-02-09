Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.