Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 6.3%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 766,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 388,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

