Burst Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $22,147.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,941,366 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

