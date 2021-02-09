BUZZCoin Achieves Market Cap of $915,627.41 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $915,627.41 and approximately $82.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

