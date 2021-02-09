Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.15

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZZUF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

