Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $88.98 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $116,724.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 118.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00358575 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 651.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

