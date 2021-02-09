C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

