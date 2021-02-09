C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.99 and last traded at $168.92. Approximately 4,492,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,501,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

