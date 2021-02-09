Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.41

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

