California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,348,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,815.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,659.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

