California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,321 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.57% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $141,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

NYSE:ARE opened at $170.42 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

