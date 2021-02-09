California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Quest Diagnostics worth $129,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.